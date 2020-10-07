I was dismayed to read Marty Albertson’s Letter to the Editor published in the Sept. 16 edition Mountain Express about the candidacy of Kiki Tidwell for county commissioner. Albertson’s letter characterized Kiki as being “a double-talking agitator” by her use of the legal system vis-à-vis affordable housing. I have known Kiki for decades. One of her greatest public qualities is her unwavering loyalty to the community where she lives and sustaining the quality of life of all the people who live there. Kiki’s vision is constructed by years of observation and participation. She has served on the Idaho Community Board and its grants panels, the board of the animal shelter, the Blaine County Foster Parents Support group, the Idaho Children’s Trust fund grant panels, and the Governor’s Council for Families and Children. Kiki speaks her truth, which is not always popular but is always intelligent.
True to her character, she responded to Albertson’s characterization by making her declaration in support of a Motion for Preliminary Injunction in Tidwell vs. Blaine County available to the public via Facebook at Citizens for Kiki Tidwell, Blaine County Commissioner Candidate. She has nothing to hide and, if asked, will give a clear and factual answer, even supplying documentation. Kiki is very interested in increasing affordable housing opportunities in the Wood River Valley. Currently, she is involved in the Silver River Place apartment project in Hailey. I urge people to drive by and look at it.
Alison Stone, Mid Valley
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
Alison.....your impassioned response is admirable but I would suggest Ms. Tidwell is not being totally forthcoming with you. If she intends to be honorable and transparent have her post the full court transcripts including her sworn testimony, as well as her other declarations filed with the court, where the referenced statements were made.
Do not vote for Koo-Koo. She has proven her intention to fight for things that benefit herself at the expense of the public good.
I am not against affordable housing. I am against my government officials bending the rules or breaking the law to benefit cronies. This case wouldn’t have been necessary if Tom Bergin had followed the state and county laws that apply to everyone else. Deputy prosecutor Tim Graves allowed ARCH’s attorney to jump into my appeal to the commissioners In the illegality of this building permit issued for a duplex on .61 acre lot - not a platted building envelope because it was in the PUD as Open Space Recreational Use in compensation for density elsewhere in the PUD. County requires 1 acre for a septic system per residence and a source of water. ARCH & BCHA petitioned the judge to be included in this case. Neighbors including me offered tens of thousands of dollars to make affordable housing on the other parcel, parcel B, a win win. But the Commissioners and ARCH wouldn’t even meet with us. ARCH’s attorney submitted a memo in advance of our appeal hearing that we weren’t given ahead of the hearing but the Commissioners were. So during the appeal we had to respond to a memo we hadn’t seen and to an entity which wasn’t part of the case, and was incorrectly allowed to participate. Tim, you may have spent a lot of time on this case, but if the County had followed the law, there wouldn’t have been a case.
This case, filed by Ms. Tidwell, has cost our county over 500 hours of work by our county prosecuting attorney’s office and clerk’s office over the past two years, forcing them to pay for outside help to manage their regular workload. This case has cost Blaine County Housing Authority $59,628.85 and has cost ARCH community housing $53,500 to defend themselves against Ms. Tidwell. This does not include the time spent by staff in responding to the demands of this suit. These taxpayer and community funds would be far better spent solving bigger problems. Regardless of the intent or tactics Ms. Tidwell has employed, this case has cost our county dearly. This conflict alone should disqualify Tidwell as a candidate. Drop the case to serve your county. Let these agencies and organizations focus on serving our community. You might end up with neighbors you like.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In