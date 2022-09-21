District 26 voters for the Idaho Senate have an opportunity to show their support for competence, commitment and the ability to use good judgement under difficult circumstances.
Ron Taylor is a retired paramedic/firefighter and a candidate for the Idaho Senate seat previously held by Michelle Sennett. You can vote for Ron at the polls on Nov. 8, or by absentee ballot or early voting at your county courthouse.
Idaho legislators are required to run for office under a political designation; however, Ron Taylor is not a political partisan. He has been in public service for more than three decades and wants to continue his public service as your state senator. Independents, Republicans, and Democrats can all comfortably vote for Ron.
