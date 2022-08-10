Before starting their college or vocational careers, students in the Blaine County School District benefit from excellent education classes and dedicated teacher/staff support. Providing a good education has long been a primary goal of the Blaine County community. Please remember: the infrastructure question that prospective businesses and organizations, who want to locate in Blaine County, always ask first is about quality education. Blaine County needs to be as proud of its education opportunities as it is of its environmental surroundings.
However, no matter how well that education is provided, it must take place in buildings that are safe and healthy. Voters will be asked on Aug. 30, 2022, to support a Plant Facilities Levy by voting at their regular polling place. Please vote In Favor of. (You can wisely choose to vote early at the Blaine County Courthouse, Aug. 15-26, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by Absentee Ballot.)
The levy is a 5-year, $5 million levy per year cost, totaling $25 million, that will be used only for repairs and maintenance to existing buildings. The building needs were identified by third-party professionals and approved by the school board. The anticipated cost to taxpayers, for the levy, will be about $35 per $100,000 valuation.
