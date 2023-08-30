I grew up in the wild of Idaho where the Salmon cycle was an integral part of my childhood experience. As a family, we spent time camping and fishing in the beautiful mountains of Idaho. It's unfortunate that despite all efforts, the fish continue to endure hardships that will no doubt lead to their extinction unless we try a different approach.
Now that I have young children, I urge our elected leaders to consider an "all hands on deck" approach to this long-standing issue. Please ensure that the four lower Snake River dams are removed to ensure my children and future generations of Idahoans have the same opportunity to witness wild Idaho salmon that I was granted.
If we need to replace the vital energy, transportation and irrigation services of the dams, then let's do it! Please ensure that all stakeholders are heard and represented through that process, but let's keep the health of our heritage (Salmon) at the forefront. And let's do something now!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In