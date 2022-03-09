Let your leaders know its time to breech the dams
A former Republican governor of Oregon, Tom McCall, once stated, “If the salmon and steelhead are running, then as far as I am concerned, God knows that all is well in His world. The health of the environment is good if the salmon and steelhead are around. It is that simple.”
It is time to protect our salmon and steelhead, and Rep. Mike Simpson’s Columbia Basin Initiative would be a big step forward in that regard. Stakeholders who would be affected by breaching the four lower Snake River dams would be part of working out the restoration of the lower Snake River to ensure the survival of these remarkable species. Let our elected leaders know that now is the time to act on the dams’ removal on this critical salmon and steelhead migration corridor. To do nothing would mean their extinction. It is that simple.
Susan Canham
Bellevue
