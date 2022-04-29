Last fall, I ran for Mayor with a comprehensive plan to create workforce housing.  Part of my funding proposal was to substantially raise the LOT.  So why am I voting “against” in this referendum?  The LOT empowers resort towns to impose taxes on tourists to offset their impact on the local economy.  Tourism is important to Ketchum, but has its costs. One of the major costs is that tourists have taken over our housing market.  Almost all our long-term rentals have now been converted to short-term rentals, pushing many of our workers and young people out of Ketchum.

We should be significantly raising the LOT on lodging.  Lodging demand is inelastic to lodging taxes.  An increase in the LOT on lodging will raise more money than it will cost hotels and short-term renters.  However, Ketchum City Council chose to raise the sales tax far more than the lodging tax.  This is bad for Ketchum. It will raise the retail tax in Ketchum to 8.75%—one of the highest in the nation.  Because retail demand is highly price elastic, this approach will cost Ketchum businesses revenue. The 3% tax on building materials is a tax on locals, not tourists. Based on data provided to the city by consultant Agnew-Beck, I estimate that the LOT structure as proposed in the referendum will tax locals more than $2.5 million per year—to pay for the impact of tourism.

By all means, let’s substantially raise the LOT—on tourists, the people who are supposed to pay the LOT.  Let’s not raise the tax on locals.  That’s like taxing the victim to pay the mugger.  Vote “against” the LOT tax. Let’s do this the right way in the next election.

Perry Boyle

Ketchum

 

