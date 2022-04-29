Last fall, I ran for Mayor with a comprehensive plan to create workforce housing. Part of my funding proposal was to substantially raise the LOT. So why am I voting “against” in this referendum? The LOT empowers resort towns to impose taxes on tourists to offset their impact on the local economy. Tourism is important to Ketchum, but has its costs. One of the major costs is that tourists have taken over our housing market. Almost all our long-term rentals have now been converted to short-term rentals, pushing many of our workers and young people out of Ketchum.
We should be significantly raising the LOT on lodging. Lodging demand is inelastic to lodging taxes. An increase in the LOT on lodging will raise more money than it will cost hotels and short-term renters. However, Ketchum City Council chose to raise the sales tax far more than the lodging tax. This is bad for Ketchum. It will raise the retail tax in Ketchum to 8.75%—one of the highest in the nation. Because retail demand is highly price elastic, this approach will cost Ketchum businesses revenue. The 3% tax on building materials is a tax on locals, not tourists. Based on data provided to the city by consultant Agnew-Beck, I estimate that the LOT structure as proposed in the referendum will tax locals more than $2.5 million per year—to pay for the impact of tourism.
By all means, let’s substantially raise the LOT—on tourists, the people who are supposed to pay the LOT. Let’s not raise the tax on locals. That’s like taxing the victim to pay the mugger. Vote “against” the LOT tax. Let’s do this the right way in the next election.
Perry Boyle
Ketchum
Perry, your opposition to this tax increase is straining your credibility as someone who cares about affordable housing. You are throwing the baby out with the bath water and letting perfect be the enemy of good.
I agree that tourists should face the brunt of this tax. If it were up to me I would tax the hell out of hotels and Airbnb as well. But we need to play the hand we are dealt.
If this tax doesn't pass, we will need to wait a whole year to try again with another election and even longer to see results of any subsequent policies. Is that a risk we can take? No! People are getting priced out of this valley TODAY. Read the classifieds, Facebook, Nextdoor, you will see stories of families with kids in school, long-time locals, and other critical workers that are getting kicked out of their homes. People are living in their cars, living with their parents, and in other short-term solutions that can't go on forever. This is happening right now, and its only gotten worse since last summer.
Is this tax perfect? No. Is it necessary to maintain the viability of this town? Absolutely.
When you say this is a tax on locals, a few points:
1: Groceries are excluded! For middle class people who pay Atkinsons prices this is big! This is a very sizable portion of working people's spending. My family mostly eats at home and for 3 people we spend around $1300 a month on groceries.
2. Building materials can (and often are) purchased outside of Ketchum. There are hardware stores in Hailey and cheaper ones in Twin. Building costs nationally are up nearly 30% since the start of COVID and labor costs locally are also insane. So if you are someone that can afford a major remodel or are building a new house in Ketchum right now (likely paying at least double what it would have cost a few years ago) I'm 100% confident you have enough money to eat a 1% increase in building materials. This is in fact targeting the right locals, the wealthy ones!
Vote yes on the LOT tax. Fix the imperfections in the next iteration.
