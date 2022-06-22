When Ketchum built its waste-water treatment plant, it looked to the future. The plant has three times the capacity that it currently needs to handle the growth of the community. Yet, according to the city administrator at a recent Ketchum City Council meeting, the current administration has not spent a dime on maintaining the plant. The result? The facility is in need of $10 million to deal with that negligence. We will likely be asked to vote on a bond issue for this at the next election.
But there could be a silver lining in this thunder cloud. In particular, could Ketchum follow the lead of many municipalities to capture the methane generated from waste and either sell it or use it in a cogeneration process? The nonprofit Energy Trust of Oregon worked with the city of Gresham to get to energy neutral with such a system. There are multiple options.
And, could we partner with the South Central Public Health District to start testing the wastewater for pathogens to get ahead of outbreaks like COVID-19? Many municipality’s test their sewage for pathogens to improve public health.
And while we are at it, could that 13-acre location (the second largest parcel owned by Ketchum after Warm Springs Preserve) be appropriate for some workforce housing? It is already enveloped by a residential neighborhood.
Let’s not miss this opportunity to turn a problem into an opportunity.
Perry Boyle
Ketchum
