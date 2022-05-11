The Blaine County Clerk wears many hats. He is the Chief Budget and Financial Officer as well as the Clerk of the County Court and Chief Elections Officer. He serves the public directly overseeing voter registration, jury selection, election procedures, marriage licenses, and all county records. Stephen has brought more transparency to this office than ever before. Because these services directly touch the public, he has made sure there are English and Spanish speaking staff members available to meet the needs of everyone who walks into the Clerk’s Office.
I know Stephen to be a man of integrity who brings great dedication to all his endeavors. I have seen his leadership skills first hand as he guides the string section of the Wood River Orchestra. The combination of a warm leadership style along with his intelligence, education in public administration, and work experience managing grants for nonprofit organizations in countries around the world make him the most qualified person to be our County Clerk.
There are no GOP candidates for clerk; whoever wins the Democratic Primary will be elected. The Democratic Primary is open to all registered voters regardless of party affiliation. So, when you vote either in person or by absentee ballot, make sure to ask for the Democratic Primary Ballot. And do not be confused by the fact that Stephen’s opponent’s last name is Stinnett. She is not related to Michelle Stennett.
Stephen McDougall Douglas is a found treasure we do not want to lose.
Lynne Heidel
Hailey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In