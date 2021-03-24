If the so-called Affordable Housing Coalition of Ketchum wanted to drag out real progress in creating affordable housing, they couldn’t do better than to tout schemes that will never come to fruition—but will delay actual construction for many more years.
It follows in the same old tired tradition of sabotaging current plans to address the housing crisis by instead building affordable dream castles in the air. I own 53 units of affordable housing within 3 miles of Ketchum, so I know a few things. One thing I know is that when an opening for a new tenant presents, there are typically 40 applicants to rent it. Furthermore, a review of Mountain Express want ads on a typical day reveals one or two actual permanent rentals listed with over 100 help-wanted ads. Time for some 1-percenters to stop tilting at windmills and blowing smoke. Let’s get Bluebird Village done ASAP.
Gary Hoffman
Ketchum
