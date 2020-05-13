Mandating something for individuals who have different experiences with the same virus (May 1 editorial, “Make face masks mandatory”) goes into a category of control that in itself is scary. Others making decisions for me that go against my own understanding and logic is not a path I would tread upon lightly.
We have data—lots of data—with more streaming in every day. It is up to each of us to comb over this data, feel and know what rings true to us and find solutions that work for us until the solution is no longer viable and we must find another. In our current situation, different approaches seem to be working in similar ways.
I can hide, wear gloves, wear a mask and keep my “social distance,” yet, in reality, if this virus is spreading as rapidly as we are witnessing, then it is or will soon be everywhere—on your food, your plastic bag or container or shopping bag, your money, the door handle that wasn’t disinfected, your clothing, the fur of your pets, the outside of your mask that you touched because it was annoying your face, your clothing, your shoes, the part of a counter that was forgotten, and on and on.
How long does this continue? Until the virus is gone? These viruses don’t leave, they simply mutate and become a part of history--H1N1 in 1918 and 2009 and still around? H2N2 in 1889 and 1957, mutating to H3N2 and still around?
The point is there are different approaches to a virus that will be here for some time in some form.
I trust in my immune system and my immunity to develop antibodies given the chance. I have consciously supported the ongoing development of my immune system and immunity over the course of my life, and with my own research of data, wisdom and insight have chosen the best course for myself, which is to expose myself to this new force of nature to adapt to its current form and to the mutations to come. I choose not to fight them in an ongoing long-term battle, yet rather to embrace their presence and explore their mysteries, their nature and their possible benefits further.
Michael Salaka
Griffith Marin
Ketchum
Excellent remarks about the immune system. This subject has been ignored by the media, yet is your first line of defense. A strong immune system trumps a mask any day.
Clearly written by two youngsters with very little perspective.
Michael and Griffith, it's not about you. Try to understand that.
"explore their mysteries" - What have you been smoking ?
I wear a mask because it's not about me, it's about what I might unknowingly transmit to someone else. I would encourage you to consider that perspective.
