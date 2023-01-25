Lessons from the search for our dog
Words cannot express our sincerest thanks and gratitude for your help over the past 11 days in finding our missing dog, Sadie.
We feel so lucky to be a part of this magnificent community. Yes, we have the number one ski resort in North America, wilderness surrounding us for days; we breathe pure air in a year-round recreational paradise.
But at the center of it all our greatest asset is our community. Over the past 30 years I’ve seen that we are a community first and vacation destination second.
We learned the following in case it might help others:
1) The dog will return to the point of lost (in our case this was 6 miles from home). Spend the night there, get a camera up, food, water, scent items from home, etc.
2) Get the word out ASAP. Large florescent posters, a picture with minimal description and phone number. Get the word out to social media and all animal organizations. The key to our search was to spread the word and call people to action.
3) False Sightings are great. Getting false sightings are essential and positive. Not only can they help rule out other similar looking dogs, but they confirm that your messaging is working
4) Never chase a missing dog: They are terrified and will only run using precious calories and push them to the fringes.
5) If you see the missing dog, take a picture then call the phone number. We had many leads come in. Having pictures attached to leads was invaluable. Over 11 days we had only two pictures of Sadie, both key to our search.
6) As our search area expanded so did our messaging. We never stopped making posters.
