I wonder how many Republicans understand that there will be no presidential primary in March 2024. This came about because of an oversight on the part of the Idaho Legislature.
Some have suggested moving the presidential primary to May, but that is late. The presidential primary was moved to March for good reason. We need to go back to that time.
The March election has been used by schools to pass levy elections that had previously failed. It made sense to cut down the number of times schools could repeat the process.
