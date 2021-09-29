On Monday, Sept. 13, President Biden visited Boise to talk with wildfire crews and offer federal support to the current wildfire crisis happening throughout the West. Several legislators had the opportunity to meet President Biden and share our concerns and need for support out here in the West. President Biden committed to raising federal wildfire workers’ wages and committed support to combat these fires. He also addressed the issue of climate change and noted that it isn’t going to get better; we have to work now to do something to address this vital issue. We are excited and honored President Biden prioritized Idaho in his travels and made the time to come visit, meet with legislators and others working to find ways to improve and do our part to limit climate change and these catastrophic wildfires.
Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding,
and Rep. Muffy Davis, D-Ketchum
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In