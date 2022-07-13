Your article in Friday’s paper about the proposal to develop Festival Meadow well captured the enthusiasm the Sun Valley City Council seems to have for putting their thumbprint on the meadow, and the eagerness of the architect to “play with” the 5-acre meadow.
But the story—and the City Council meeting itself—seemed to overlook that the perfect use of the space is to preserve and protect Festival Meadow, as it presently exists. This meadow provides the whole community with an open vista, a pastoral gateway that with a quiet breath whispers the transition from Ketchum to Sun Valley.
And suggestions to the contrary, the space is well used: Just this weekend, the meadow served as home for the Ketchum Arts Festival, and it has been an essential resource for the community during these past several years, including a place for church services. Thinking of the failed Fire Department building proposal a few years back and other plans in years past, it seems that the elected officials of Sun Valley can’t resist the temptation to build something—anything!—in this unique space. But once developed, this community would lose one of the last open public spaces it has.
Why not stake the City Council's legacy on preserving and protecting a singular and beautiful part of Sun Valley, rather than try to make their mark with facilities, parking and concrete where there now is none?
Thomas Goetz
Sun Valley
