Thank you to Tom Iselin and Sara Donnart Gorham, whose letters in this space on March 18 lifted my heart! We all need to come from a place of utter kindness and compassion through the coming months.

With all the closures and cautions many will be hit extremely hard financially.

Among the hardest hit will be the many locals who are self-employed, from contractors to painters to yoga instructors to massage therapists to acupuncturists. The list goes on and on. Many of these people will not have unemployment benefits and may have no one to fall back on. Many rent the spaces in which they work. All are going to see a major drop in clients seeking their services.

Of course the self-employed are not the only ones. There are housing rents for health care workers, teachers, firefighters, restaurant workers …

As a landlord, I am offering my tenants a break on their rents next month. If you are a landlord and you can manage it financially, please consider giving your tenants a discount on their rent in April and, depending on the status of the virus in the coming months, extend that offer for as long as you are able.

Please do what you can to help the whole community through this difficult time.

Charlotte Unger, Ketchum

