Thank you to Tom Iselin and Sara Donnart Gorham, whose letters in this space on March 18 lifted my heart! We all need to come from a place of utter kindness and compassion through the coming months.
With all the closures and cautions many will be hit extremely hard financially.
Among the hardest hit will be the many locals who are self-employed, from contractors to painters to yoga instructors to massage therapists to acupuncturists. The list goes on and on. Many of these people will not have unemployment benefits and may have no one to fall back on. Many rent the spaces in which they work. All are going to see a major drop in clients seeking their services.
Of course the self-employed are not the only ones. There are housing rents for health care workers, teachers, firefighters, restaurant workers …
As a landlord, I am offering my tenants a break on their rents next month. If you are a landlord and you can manage it financially, please consider giving your tenants a discount on their rent in April and, depending on the status of the virus in the coming months, extend that offer for as long as you are able.
Please do what you can to help the whole community through this difficult time.
Charlotte Unger, Ketchum
So landlords should take it in the shorts while the rest of the community stands by...and does nothing? If you own a single place then your generosity equates to a few hundred bucks. If you own a complex then you're already looking at $10s of thousands in unpaid rents per month without even considering your gratuitous suggestions. Who exactly is then going to help these landlords that make less than $50,000 in a good year? You? Couple hundred, sure, 10s of thousands...seriously doubt it. Banks? Nope. Blaine County Taxpayers? Better luck taking blood from a turnip.
Net-net, helping those suffering should not be dumped on the backs of landlords or banks. We all need to stand-up and help.
A lot of landlords rely on rents to pay a mortgage on the property they own. Lenders are being pressured by the govt to be more flexible with borrowers, which hopefully will make it easier for them to be more flexible with tenants.
I support this effort. Our rental unit, which we offer at a substantial below market rate, is now further discounted for April and May. Thanks Charlotte for leading the way.
