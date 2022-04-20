In “Other Views”, April 13, 2022, Raul Labrador showed us that his plan, if elected, is to politicize the office of Idaho Attorney General. His criticism of Attorney General Lawrence Wasden can best be characterized as this: A.G. Wasden has abandoned his duty as Idaho Attorney General because he put the law ahead of politics.
As an assistant attorney general in Oregon, I served under three attorneys general—a Republican, a Democrat and one whose affiliation I never knew. All were excellent. All put the law above politics. And all expected their assistants to do the same.
I believe that this principle is what is needed in the office of attorney general. It provides balance. It is, in these difficult times, exactly what Idaho needs.
Labrador criticizes Wasden for not joining other Republican A.G.s in contesting the 2020 election. He fails to mention that Trump won a majority in Idaho, which would give Idaho no reason to sue. Moreover, the lawsuits brought by “Republican attorney generals [sic]” were all dismissed, up to and including in the U.S. Supreme Court.
The role of an attorney general is to advise the state and the people of the legality, or lack thereof, their intended actions. Wasden does just that. Labrador’s treatise shows that he would put politics ahead of the law. He should not be elected.
In the final analysis, if you shop around, you might find a lawyer who would take any side of a case for a fee. Most lawyers will not. We need an attorney general who will give us his best legal thinking on the law and leave politics out of it. Lawrence Wasden is such an attorney general.
Peter De Luca
Hailey
