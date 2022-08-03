Political newspaper pundit Jim Jones has lectured Republicans for years about the need for unity. No one in the GOP could have imagined that Jim’s definition of “unity” was to join hands with and then bear hug the Idaho Democrat Party. Jones's decision to leave the party and orchestrate the campaign of a political opportunist like Tom Arkoosh is a sad and disappointing end to his time in the Idaho Republican Party. But we are confident that Idahoans will see through this backroom deal as yet another desperate gimmick to subvert their will. The people’s lawyer — and the Republican nominee to be the next Attorney General of Idaho — Raúl Labrador is the only candidate who will fight to protect our communities, challenge Joe Biden’s unconstitutional policies that are wrecking our economy, and ensure that all Idahoans have a voice in our state and federal courts. We are confident of his victory.

Dorothy Moon

Chairman, Idaho Republican Party

