Political newspaper pundit Jim Jones has lectured Republicans for years about the need for unity. No one in the GOP could have imagined that Jim’s definition of “unity” was to join hands with and then bear hug the Idaho Democrat Party. Jones's decision to leave the party and orchestrate the campaign of a political opportunist like Tom Arkoosh is a sad and disappointing end to his time in the Idaho Republican Party. But we are confident that Idahoans will see through this backroom deal as yet another desperate gimmick to subvert their will. The people’s lawyer — and the Republican nominee to be the next Attorney General of Idaho — Raúl Labrador is the only candidate who will fight to protect our communities, challenge Joe Biden’s unconstitutional policies that are wrecking our economy, and ensure that all Idahoans have a voice in our state and federal courts. We are confident of his victory.
Dorothy Moon
Chairman, Idaho Republican Party
Jim Jones didn`t divide the Republican Party. The Tea Party, Extremism and Jan/6 did.
Compare the careers of the two AG candidates-Tom Arkoosh and Raul Labrador. Who should represent the people and state of Idaho? Arkoosh believes in running the AG's office in a fair and unbiased manner, Labrador believes in narrow political views and will use the office to try for another run for Governor. Labrador has said he does not believe healthcare is a human right. Tell that to the tens of thousands of Idahoans who receive Medicare benefits, passed by the people in a referendum. Labrador will diminish our rights and freedoms to advance his narrow political agenda. The AG's office needs to represent Idaho and Idahoans fairly and professionally, without a political agenda. Arkoosh is the candidate to ensure this. Too often we look only at the D or R behind a candidate. Look at the career, the record, the platform and the vision. We have good candidates statewide that will represent us.
