The planning and execution of COVID mitigation throughout the opening and holiday ski season by Sun Valley Co. was comprehensive and next to flawless. So many smiles in the eyes of locals and visitors alike. The grooming, snowmaking and lift services have been outstanding considering the situation. Cheers to the Pete Lane’s staff, restaurant crews and ski patrol and school for making it all happen, barely missing a beat. And last but not least, thanks to the Guest Services/Courtesy Patrol team who enthusiastically reminded us all to please pull up our masks. With the help of mother nature, it’s been quite clear why we are the No. 1 ski resort in North America.
P.S., the new Broadway chair is simply awesome!
David Hurd
Warm Springs
