Congratulations to the city of Sun Valley for their purchase of the Ellsworth property in Hailey! It will be a great place for workforce housing as well as preserving a beautiful historic building and landscape!
There was a need to act fast, and the City Council was able to do that, and will probably be joined by the city of Hailey. The property will provide much needed housing for workers who serve the community needs of our valley. It will be exciting to watch as plans are developed to make the best use of this valuable community asset.
Jeanne T. Cassell
