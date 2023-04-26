Hooray for the "Yellow Jackets!"
2023 may arguably go down as one of the best and busiest ski years in memory. And one of many reasons—the Yellow Jackets of guest services. Utterly friendly and cheerful, out there even in sub-zero weather, on the mountain, ready to help in any way.
Crowded lift lines? Not at Baldy. They cheerfully add order and keep things moving. Need directions or got a problem? They're there. If they see an injury, they'll help, offer support, and make sure the Ski Patrol is on the way. They'll protect the down skier and keep someone from inadvertently hitting them. Lose a glove? Lose the back of a ski pin? Crazy. Lose anything? They can make you whole. "See the person at the bag drop. They usually have someone's lost glove you can borrow."
