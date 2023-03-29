We live in the neighborhood where the mother mountain lion and two cubs were living up a tree in someone’s garden, with the dead elk they were eating under the tree.

We have all been extra vigilant when going for walks or letting our dogs out in our gardens after dark while Fish & Game were setting traps to catch the lions. Another friend saw the mother lion in his garden recently but decided not to contact Fish & Game because he said he had heard rumors that they would kill her.

“Surely not!” said naive me.

