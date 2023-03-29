We live in the neighborhood where the mother mountain lion and two cubs were living up a tree in someone’s garden, with the dead elk they were eating under the tree.
We have all been extra vigilant when going for walks or letting our dogs out in our gardens after dark while Fish & Game were setting traps to catch the lions. Another friend saw the mother lion in his garden recently but decided not to contact Fish & Game because he said he had heard rumors that they would kill her.
“Surely not!” said naive me.
When Fish & Game trapped the first cub they told us they were going to look for a zoo who would take it. A zoo? A cage? Poor cub. I went online and found lots of wild animal sanctuaries who have mountain lions. Colorado has the highest population of wild mountain lions in the nation (7,000) but they also have a sanctuary in Keensburg.
Anyway, Fish & Game shot the cub, and I’ve just learned they have recently caught and killed the mother, too. So, now there is just one hungry and frightened cub left roaming around somewhere, but probably not for long.
Reading the website of the Idaho Mountain Lion Foundation, I was shocked to discover there is little control on the number of mountain lions that may be legally hunted and killed in Idaho. The annual hunting season is 10 months, it says. There is mention that with a potential total population of about 2,000, if "sportsmen" continue to kill them at a rate of 400 to 600 a year, this pesky mountain lion problem in Idaho will soon be a thing of the past.
How sad. How unfair. After all, they were here first.
