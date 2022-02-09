My family has financed affordable housing for three generations. We financed the very first Section 207 mortgage in 1937. I grew up discussing, financing, managing and developing affordable housing. I lobbied nationally and locally for more funding. Thus, I am not a newcomer to the subject of how and how not to create needed housing for diverse populations.
Yes, Ketchum and all of Blaine County, needs more workforce housing. But using valuable core urban real estate is not an effective solution.
Three reasons:
- Concentrating workforce housing has proven to be poor public policy.
- Using land that can generate long-term tax revenue wastes public resources when used for low (or non) taxable development.
- Failing to maximize the cities resources diminish its ability to solve the housing shortage—whether it be to buy less expensive scattered parcels or to purchase existing or new deed-restricted housing units.
Ketchum needs to consider smart alternatives. Among them are:
- Finding land like our neighbor, Sun Valley, who leased land from the Idaho Department of Transportation to build housing for firefighters.
- The fire training center in Ketchum's Industrial District could be better used for housing.
- Cities can up-zone property. Up-zoning is appropriate when done for public benefit (workforce housing). It could also allow existing property owners to build deed-restricted housing units over garages or on excess land which will serve to both alleviate the housing shortage and protect the seasonal or non-seasonal owner’s property.
- Ketchum can use the proceeds from the sale of valuable land (like Washington Ave. between First & Second) to purchase less valuable property both within the city and elsewhere.
- Many sites in and around Ketchum are underdeveloped. Study such sites and offer incentives for workforce housing.
- City contractors/vendors often use land for their work that can be developed for higher density use. Why can’t they help as a condition of city business?
- Ketchum needs a new multi-prong strategy which puts aside its fixation with large-scale development on the city's most valuable sites.
Mallory Walker
Ketchum and Washington, D.C.
