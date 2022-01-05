Bluebird is going to cost a lot more than we were told. The 2018 estimate was $20-25 million. My estimate is that it will be more like $30 million, not including the taxpayers' gift of land. That’s over $600,000 per unit. In The Meadows, units cost $125,000, and they are here today. Bluebird costs don’t include the lost revenue to Ketchum for the property taxes it could have earned, or the subsidy to the developer of the retail parking spots that will be taken over by Bluebird tenants.
At the May P&Z meeting, Mr. Dunfield of for-profit Bluebird developer GMD stated GMD won't put $1 into the project, and that he would come back to the city for any money above his undisclosed budget. On 12/20 he requested from KURA an additional $200,000 to the project. KURA already committed $541,000 two years ago. The city planner told the commissioners that GMD will be coming back to them for even more money—she could not say how much. When does this end? When is the irony of the most expensive affordable housing project (per unit) in the state of Idaho become apparent to all?
We are getting saddled with a humongous residential building in a district that our Comprehensive Plan calls to protect as a retail zone. There is no public budget, despite the use of taxpayer money and free taxpayer land. Even worse, the taxpayers are bearing all the cost overruns with no cap on our exposure. This isn't workforce housing--it's something else. Our taxpayers and working people deserve better.
Perry Boyle
Ketchum
