Congratulations to the Ketchum mayor and City Council for their quick and unanimous approval of the closure of two blocks on Fourth Street to cars while opening it up to pedestrian traffic and open-air meeting and dining.
Our communities are striving to stay connected during this time of physical distancing and our favorite restaurants are trying to stay open and serve enough people to justify their staff with the sufficient open space for this type of healthier gatherings.
The need to make room for safe walking, biking and gathering in town has never been more obvious and I hope that Hailey will soon follow suit. In our wonderful and fairly dependable climate, this change can make a big impact with a fairly small outlay in funds while benefiting our people, our economy and maybe even our climate.
Elizabeth Jeffery, Hailey
