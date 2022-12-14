Ketchum is going to continue to substantially suffer as a community until the affordable housing shortage is eliminated or significantly reduced. A great example of a prime piece of land that could provide a transformational shift for Ketchum and our community is right across the street from the Ketchum post office. The four lots are owned by members of the Simplot family, which total approximately 3.7 acres and are located west of the post office. This parcel of land could become a tasteful, high density housing community area. I’d be in favor of several mixed height buildings, including some four stories tall.
Although I am a native of Ketchum, I have never heard any reasons why this property has not been developed. I imagine anyone who has ever approached the Simplot’s for purchase was quickly shot down and that they are not interested in developing it at this time. Possibly someone could provide some insight into this potential idea.
Between the city of Ketchum and all of the agencies and districts that are full of people telling us how smart they are, I would hope that they could build a team to develop and submit a purchase proposal package to Simplot. Dig up some real money. Hell, we have a $8 million dog park and a $20 million dog pound in Blaine County. The developmental funds must be out there. What is the option tax for? City leaders need to complete their homework and find federal grants, tax credits and incentives to assist them to make a worthwhile transaction. Request if Simplot would like to provide some type of a community center through their philanthropic arm. Stress the importance of this property to the workforce and persuade Simplot to engage our community for the benefit of the community. Put together a realistic proposal that will encourage them to act. The city of Ketchum development team will need to be smart and sharp, not some group of self-serving tax paid officials who are influenced with the mayor and his buddies. And this time, employ some intelligent lawyers.
Jed — email be at boylehp@yahoo.com if you want more info on this. The Simplots have been approached multiple times. The scuttlebutt is they are holding onto that land for an art museum. Other private lots include Albertson’s in and the Barsotti lot in the LI Zone. But the real scandal is all the City-owned land that could be used for housing that they are just sitting on. As just some examples: the recycling lot in the LI, the underused fire training lot in the LI, another story on the two story fire station, building on top of the YMCA parking lot that the City owns, using some of the extra land near the water treatment facility, etc. They could have sold the City Hall site for millions and used that money to buy significantly more property elsewhere. But one Council Member said low income housing had to go in the commercial center so that rich people know there are poor people. I have been following the City actions on housing for about 4 years now, and have come to the conclusion that they are not interested in workforce housing. Judge them by their actions, not their rhetoric.
