I am writing in response to the Express' recent article, “Ketchum to enact regulations on short-term housing," published Jan. 21.
Ketchum’s City Council has it all wrong. I currently live and work for the Sun Valley Resort and totally understand the housing crisis that Ketchum is experiencing. But if you ignorantly think that more regulations on property owners is the solution, you are sorely wrong. This will only exacerbate the problem.
This new regulation will only prove to reduce the number of housing options for the hard working locals, at a time when we are all dealing with a critical housing shortage. Adding additional housing restrictions and costs will only prove to discourage “everyday homeowners” from renting out their homes, rooms or cabins as a way to supplement their income.
Hey, Ketchum City Council: instead of increasing regulations shouldn’t you be easing complicated and duplicative permitting requirements? This will only expand our housing stock.
Thank you for letting me vent. I must make it clear I own no property in the area. I actually own a 2002 gray van, which I would hate to live in “down by the river” during the winter months.
Michael Flaucher
Ketchum
@TB I had the same thought. Michael, have you read the ordinance and have any specific insights, or are you just thinking that any regulation of STRs is bad? Thanks.
Michael, care to explain your logic and how you got to your conclusion?
