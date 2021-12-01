Greg Dunfield of GMD Development, developer of Northwood Place and Bluebird, informed the City Council on Nov. 18 that “if household income increases above the income limitation the household will be allowed to remain a resident. This is an important standard provision of the federal tax credit program and one that cannot be changed.”
This provision was never outlined by GMD Development in Mountain Express ads. Full disclosure and transparency for the residents of Ketchum for tax credit housing like Bluebird was thrown out the window.
To comfort the City Council before they made the land lease decision between GMD Development and the KCDC, Mr. Dunfield explained the vetting process for residents and touted how extensive it was. The Council took his word on this and did not take Perry Boyle’s suggestion to review data related to Northwood Place to fully inform them of the resident history. Perhaps they did not want to know that there are cracks in the vetting process which enable people who are living off trust funds to qualify for a unit at Northwood Place and that this will also happen at Bluebird.
Sadly, what is demonstrated here is how incompetent the City Council is in being fully informed before making good decisions for Ketchum. It also demonstrates how Ketchum has been manipulated by GMD Development with regards to Bluebird.
Gwen Raney, Ketchum
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In