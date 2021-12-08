On Nov. 30, the Ketchum P&Z voted to pass the Marriott onto the next step in the process. At no point in the meeting did the commissioners give any justification for how the Marriott benefits the citizens of Ketchum. Indeed, this project makes every challenge our community faces worse.

  • Worker shortage: the Marriott will compete with our existing service industry employers for our limited labor supply.
  • Housing shortage: they will bring in low-wage workers from outside our region who will compete with our existing workers for our scarce housing.
  • Traffic: Ketchum’s Master Transportation Plan (adopted March 2021) predicts intersection failure at River Street—before the Marriott and before the ITD widening.
  • Sustainability—there is nothing sustainable about the carbon footprint and water resources of bringing more tourists into Ketchum
  • Economic cycle—tourism is inherently low-wage and boom/bust. This Marriott is a doubling down on a bad economic model for Ketchum’s residents and our children’s future.
  • Cheapening the character of Ketchum—we have largely resisted national chains. Bringing a Marriott franchise to Ketchum is a slippery slope. “Tribute” branded hotels are not the luxury level for Marriott.
  • Light pollution—the Marriott will comply with our Dark Skies ordinance. But that ordinance is insufficient to protect our dark skies. It will be another lighthouse at night.

When will City Hall focus on representing the people who live here rather than out-of-state developers who just want to make a buck off of us, and leave us holding the bag for the problems they create?

Perry Boyle, Ketchum

Load comments