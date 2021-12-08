On Nov. 30, the Ketchum P&Z voted to pass the Marriott onto the next step in the process. At no point in the meeting did the commissioners give any justification for how the Marriott benefits the citizens of Ketchum. Indeed, this project makes every challenge our community faces worse.
- Worker shortage: the Marriott will compete with our existing service industry employers for our limited labor supply.
- Housing shortage: they will bring in low-wage workers from outside our region who will compete with our existing workers for our scarce housing.
- Traffic: Ketchum’s Master Transportation Plan (adopted March 2021) predicts intersection failure at River Street—before the Marriott and before the ITD widening.
- Sustainability—there is nothing sustainable about the carbon footprint and water resources of bringing more tourists into Ketchum
- Economic cycle—tourism is inherently low-wage and boom/bust. This Marriott is a doubling down on a bad economic model for Ketchum’s residents and our children’s future.
- Cheapening the character of Ketchum—we have largely resisted national chains. Bringing a Marriott franchise to Ketchum is a slippery slope. “Tribute” branded hotels are not the luxury level for Marriott.
- Light pollution—the Marriott will comply with our Dark Skies ordinance. But that ordinance is insufficient to protect our dark skies. It will be another lighthouse at night.
When will City Hall focus on representing the people who live here rather than out-of-state developers who just want to make a buck off of us, and leave us holding the bag for the problems they create?
Perry Boyle, Ketchum
Ketchum's Mayor went to great lengths in a recent public meeting about development in his City, saying, in effect: "We are dedicated to listening to people's views. We welcome them and are responsive to them." Etc. Etc. (Watch the video). Yet, 3,000 people wrote letters opposing the Marriott and others spoke in public meetings. Not all those people live in Ketchum, but Ketchum is the virtual "center" of the Valley; everyone who lives in the Valley cares about what goes on there, and rightly so! How can Neil say, straight-faced and with apparent sincerity, how much he and the Council care about and want to respond to "the people's" desires?
100% agreed. Ketchum residents don’t want it, but our leadership seems determined to push it through. We need a referendum on this.
Having watched the Planning and Zoning as well as the City
Council go through the process of approving the Marriott I continue to be stunned and disappointed. As Perry has pointed out this project has been accommodated at the expense of Ketchum not the benefit and the question was never asked, does Ketchum really need another hotel? As a reminder, this 130,000 square foot project, on a parcel of land that is just over one acre (Bluebird is 68,000 square feet) should never been approved but the City Council in particular bent every rule in the book to make it happen, this is not responsible leadership.
