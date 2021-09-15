Once again, the city of Ketchum is spending another $51,000 for yet another out-of-the-area “consultant” to address our housing crisis. In the eight years I’ve been back, I’ve seen numerous city contracts about affordable housing, none of which have borne fruit. Bluebird Village is a good idea, but in the wrong part of town. How about swapping that property with Jack Bariteau, who has done a good job developing center-city property, and putting Bluebird Village in his hole? How about they start spending that money on property to build affordable housing? The developer fees and/employee housing requirements (which they frequently waive) should have been more than sufficient to construct or acquire affordable, deed restricted property. Anyone remember all of the waivers for the KETCH, and the result? The new fire station is on property that was supposed to be for Northwood II (affordable housing), when city-owned property on Lewis Street would have been a much better idea. What has happened to common sense in this city? Yes, we need affordable housing, what we don’t need is another consultant telling us what we need.
Tommy Wiesler, Ketchum
Tommy, I couldn't agree with you more on all your points about the City Council voting to use 51K for a consultant. You are also right regarding the two Ketch buildings that turned out to be a disaster for affordable housing. You are also right on regarding Bluebird, this project is ill conceived and should be stopped if possible. The Seattle developer will come out fine when he gets his development fee and he will have the opportunity to boast that Bluebird is the largest affordable housing project in Idaho. The bad news however is that anyone who qualifies to live in Bluebird will only have to qualify once and there is no guarantee that those who live in Bluebird work in Ketchum, they could easily work in Hailey, Bellevue, Shoshone or Twin Falls. To me as an experienced interior designer the units are sub par so to speak. Besides being small most units have only a sliding door as access to natural light. Additionally the units will have no air conditioning. The two buildings will have four stairwells to access the four floors, presently only one elevator is planned to service the four floors, the plan for the back building is to have a very small elevator called a Lula that will service from the first floor to the second floor only. Perhaps with pressure to comply with the American Disability Act this will change, I hope it does for the safety and well being of the tenants.
It is also my opinion that a separate group should work on Ketchum's affordable housing issues and not the politicians, the valley has many experienced developers who could bring their expertise to solve the affordable housing problem and work valley wide to arrive at the most efficient way to achieve long tern rental for the most qualified tenants.
