It sends an interesting message that the city of Ketchum is raising money via naming rights for objects in a dog park.
It’s telling that the mayor and City Council see leash hooks in a dog park as more important to their vision for the “vibrancy" of Ketchum than workforce housing. Their approach to raising money for housing is to raise the LOT on the citizenry. Where is the vision in that? Selling naming rights looks like it is a far more effective technique.
They could sell the naming rights to Main Street, (every street!) or City Hall (every municipal property!). Why not the bike trail?
After all the hype, the only "workforce housing" you seem to support is in Hailey or Bellevue.
