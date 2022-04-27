I deeply respect Keith Perry, but his letter to the editor ("Vote 'Yes' for Ketchum housing on May 17," published April 20) is just plain wrong.
The city has tons of money. Local-option tax collections are up 18% year-over-year. The $1.9 million the city recently approved for Bluebird came from in-lieu fees collected from developers.
What the city needs is: 1) a plan that encourages workforce housing; 2) a plan for parking; and, 3) a one word change in the existing LOT taxes law that allows the city to use existing LOT tax money for housing.
How can a city that wastes time on dog parks and money on resurfacing roadways that don’t need resurfacing (verses those that do) ask for new taxes just to get a wording change in the existing law. Amend the wording, don't impose a new tax.
Mallory Walker
Ketchum
