Based on often quoted data, citizens may believe that the Ketchum mayor is paid $37,454 annually and the Sun Valley mayor is paid $21,000 annually. Similar quoted data indicates that the Ketchum councilmembers are paid $20,808 annually and the Sun Valley councilmembers are paid $12,000 annually.

However, when taxpayer funded benefits for these officials are added in the story is much different.

Ketchum documents obtained through a public records request reveal that the mayor will receive $99,067 in salary and benefits for the upcoming fiscal year. Ketchum councilmembers will be paid as much as $79,052 when benefits are counted in their total compensation package. The very rich health insurance program provided these elected officials adds significantly to their total compensation. The Ketchum mayor will receive over $54,000 for the cost of health insurance related benefits, according to city records. Some Ketchum councilmembers also receive health insurance benefits at this level.

