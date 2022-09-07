Based on often quoted data, citizens may believe that the Ketchum mayor is paid $37,454 annually and the Sun Valley mayor is paid $21,000 annually. Similar quoted data indicates that the Ketchum councilmembers are paid $20,808 annually and the Sun Valley councilmembers are paid $12,000 annually.
However, when taxpayer funded benefits for these officials are added in the story is much different.
Ketchum documents obtained through a public records request reveal that the mayor will receive $99,067 in salary and benefits for the upcoming fiscal year. Ketchum councilmembers will be paid as much as $79,052 when benefits are counted in their total compensation package. The very rich health insurance program provided these elected officials adds significantly to their total compensation. The Ketchum mayor will receive over $54,000 for the cost of health insurance related benefits, according to city records. Some Ketchum councilmembers also receive health insurance benefits at this level.
Official Sun Valley records show the mayor's total compensation package when all benefits, including health insurance, are added is nearly $40,000—not just the $21,000 quoted annual salary. The total compensation package for Sun Valley councilmembers is as high as over $34,400 when all benefits are added in, not just $12,000 annual salary.
While we appreciate our elected officials service and dedication, remember these are considered part-time jobs. By comparison, the Hailey mayor is paid $28,200 annually and Hailey Councilmembers are paid $12,000 annually. Health insurance is not provided to any elected Hailey official. The city of Twin Falls, a much larger entity, pays their mayor $16,926 annually and their council members $13,910 annually, records show. Like Hailey, Twin Falls provides no health insurance to their elected officials. Comments from Hailey and Twin Falls leaders indicate that health insurance is not provided, as their officials likely have coverage from their full-time jobs. All of this data was obtained via a public records requests with each respective city.
Sun Valley and Ketchum leaders must always be above board and provide full disclosure and complete transparency on all matters requiring use of taxpayer funds. Sun Valley's budget calls for an 81% increase in the mayor's salary and a 67% increase in council member salaries to take place on January 1, 2024. As justification for these increases, the city has compared the salary level paid to Sun Valley elected leaders with other local cities, but has failed to disclose the employee benefits including health insurance that are provided in addition to their salary.
