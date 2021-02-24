I am against trapping. Traps pose a threat and danger to people, domestic pets and wildlife (targeted and nontargeted). It is not humane, requires little to no skill and does not respect the fact that public land belongs to the 1.9 million Idaho citizens (and growing), not just the 2,000 registered trappers. We are the No. 1 fastest-growing state in our country. Arizona is in second place. Arizona along with New Mexico, Colorado and California have disallowed trapping on public land. I have had the privilege of knowing many of the wolf experts, traveling in our wonderful wilderness and experiencing wolves first-hand. That is coupled with acquired knowledge based on fact and science. Wolves are a vital part of our ecosystem and often demonstrate characteristics that are more exemplary than some of human kind’s. Regrettably and wrongly, they have become “political tools.”
In Units 48 and 49, we have repeatedly proven that trapping wolves is contradictory to our values of coexistence and respect for wildlife and our value of outdoor recreation in its many forms, year-round. This is a major cog in the wheel for our economy, bringing tourists/guests from all over our country and the world to Idaho!
Jennifer Montgomery
Hailey
