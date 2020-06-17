I’m a graduate of Wood River class of 2003, and a former Army National Guardsman who operated out of the old armory, which is now the police station. I live in Boise now, but my family is still in Hailey, and I still consider myself part of the community. I have a proposal to make to the whole Wood River Valley: Don’t let the Snow Bunny become a chain gas station.
I have a better idea. The city of Hailey or the Blaine County School District should purchase the Snow Bunny, remodel it a bit, and run it as a work program for youth in the valley. This could raise money for education and social programs. Alternatively, one of the local nonprofits could also purchase it. The Advocates could run it and make it part of their job program for the women and families that make up their clients. There are a lot of options here, and our town has the resources to pull it off. I believe that if the Snow Bunny were owned by the community or a nonprofit entity, then it would drive more business to the restaurant.
The City Council should not approve another chain that takes money away from the local community. This could be a valuable resource for our local teens and at-risk population. A large percentage of us grew up on Snow Bunny. It’s a youth hangout spot because of its proximity to the skate park, and without it, your only other option for a quick burger or shake is a fast-food chain restaurant. We need to stop this sale to Maverik, and we should use this as an opportunity to make Blaine County an example in forward thinking to the rest of the state. Let’s make this happen!
Dan Fierman, Boise
Yes! Great ideas! We need to support and keep our small, local businesses. We don't need another gas station! We love Snow Bunny
