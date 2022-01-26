KURA (Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency) is supposed to be an independent city agency, with a mission to enable affordable workforce housing, improve streets/sidewalks, develop empty lots, improve the environment for economic development, eliminate unsafe/unsanitary conditions, create parking and facilitate other improvements that increase the tax base. Quality of life for Ketchum residents and taxpayers is not in its mandate.
Per its new chair, KURA's number-one priority is housing. On Jan. 18, KURA's consultant (also the city's consultant) presented a preliminary plan calling for 660 to 982 new units of taxpayer-subsidized housing to be built in Ketchum by 2030. The parcels identified for housing development are: the YMCA parking lots, the Washington and Leadville parking lots and the Lift Tower Lodge apartments.
KURA owes the City $1.2 million. When it pays for Bluebird (demolition, sidewalks), the City forgives its debt, dollar for dollar, a transfer of taxpayer money to a for-profit developer, outside of the city budget accountability process.
In 2022, KURA plans to issue an RFP for its Washington parking lot, where, per the city planner, KURA can have built a 100% low-income housing project of up to five stories with no parking and no lot coverage limitations. This lot was supposed to provide a parking option for KETCH tenants, who have no parking affiliated with the building.
As for its independence, KURA's executive director is the city planner. Two of its members sit on the City Council. Its treasurer is the city treasurer and its secretary is also a city employee. Its agenda is set by the city planner. The meetings are largely run by the city planner. It has paid for multiple city planning studies beyond its mandate, at the city planner's request.
Perry Boyle
Ketchum
