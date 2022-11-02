I am writing to encourage District 26 voters to support Karma Metzler Fitzgerald in the race for the Idaho House of Representatives, Seat B.
If you look up “community service” in the dictionary, you’ll find a picture of Karma. Her hard work has already made a tangible difference in the lives of many in her home of Lincoln County, where she has been instrumental in the creation of a youth center, preschool, public transit system, and business incubator. Her dedication to her community was recognized statewide when she received the Cecil D. Andrus Volunteer of the Year Award in 2021.
As a candidate, Karma brings a fresh and much-needed perspective to Idaho politics. She realizes the importance of making sure the voices of all Idahoans are heard, especially those that have traditionally been left out of the conversation. She makes an effort to seek out these underrepresented voices and to listen to what they have to say. Karma is a community leader who understands that the status quo isn’t working for all Idahoans, and that moving the needle will require creativity, collaboration, and open-mindedness.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In