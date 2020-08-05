The Wood River Climate Action Coalition will soon be asking all the Blaine County governments to commit to providing 100 percent clean electricity by 2035 to the entire Wood River Valley! This is a bold and achievable goal that can be supported by all our citizens, businesses and organizations.
Aspen, a resort community similar to ours, reached their goal of 100 percent renewable energy in 2015 by using 46 percent hydropower, 53 percent wind power, and 1 percent landfill gas. Boise has committed to 100 percent clean electricity by 2035.
It’s time for our valley to join the fight against climate change! Use of renewable energy, combined with increased energy efficiency, will be a big step in that direction.
Please express your support by signing our petition at HCAC.org or email us at HCAC2020@gmail.com. We need to do this now.
Sue Petersen, Hailey
If it's such a great idea, why would govt need to fund it? Wouldn't private enterprise stand to make a lot of money? [rhetorical question; we already know the answer]
