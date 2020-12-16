Your article about Jesse Bauder (“Valley People: Jesse Bauder on the light and the dark,” Dec. 11) stirred me to tears! Thank you! Jesse is the youngest of my five grandchildren. I have watched, although from a distance, living in Oregon, the story of Jesse through these past years of great challenge for him. The mountain he is surmounting must be a challenge to other youth who are in need of encouragement and inspiration. I would like to see this article printed in other periodicals. Jesse is precious to me, I am so proud of what he is achieving, and I will continue to undergird him in prayer!
Florence Bauder, St. Helens, Ore.
