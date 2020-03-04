The Blaine County School District board of trustees is working to build a strong partnership with the entire Blaine County community so that together we can meet the obligation to prepare our children for the daunting challenges of the present and the future. Please join us for a conversation with Jamie Vollmer, a widely read and highly regarded author, businessman and lawyer whose message provides an outstanding opportunity for educators and the communities they serve to build trust and respect for each other and work together to provide a quality education for every one of our students.

Mr. Vollmer, a former harsh critic of public schools, is both enlightening and entertaining and everyone who attends will come away with fresh ideas about building a school system we can all trust and be proud of. For a full schedule of events go to blaineschools.org.

R. Keith Roark, Chairman, Blaine County school board

