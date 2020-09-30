Before Jacob ever makes a decision, he researches carefully and listens respectfully to all stakeholders’ opinions.
As a private citizen I have had serious disagreements with some of his decisions but I always got a fair hearing, and that is how democracy is supposed to work. For several years, I served on the county Planning and Zoning Commission and I was always confident that Jacob would thoroughly study decisions we made before confirming, or in some cases voting to overturn, those decisions.
Four major ongoing issues keep Jacob working full time for the good of the county. He leads the way in coordinating a unified response to the COVID-19 crisis; he fights tirelessly to keep public access open for the public; he continues to try and reach consensus with Idaho Power on placement of new transmission lines; he continues the fight to find affordable housing solutions (unlike his opponent who is suing the county to stop an affordable housing project).
There are countless other problems on the commissioners’ table, but these four major issues need a fighter to get results. Jacob is that person we need to continue these fights because they aren’t going away. Jacob has a track record of team building and respect for all citizens. I know that he will continue to seek consensus and in these times of such extreme political division we need his calm, deliberative approach.
For the good of the county, vote Jacob Greenberg.
Pat Murphy
Hailey
