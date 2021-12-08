The recent expansion at our airport's southern border was not mandated by the Federal Aviation Administration to operate Friedman. The addition was required to facilitate the larger aircraft of the future, with greater fuel capacities and the ability to access more distant markets. Friedman's footprint has grown. The expansion is evident. The need is past due for a wider public forum on its compatibility with the inconceivable projected residential growth in the valley, and positive alternatives to the persistent, incremental, unwarranted expansions at our misplaced airport.
Kris Wirth, Hailey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Once again, a total failure to do even the most basic research. The runway was already longer than Chicago's and they land 737's there all the time. THe runway length has nothing to do at all with bringing in larger planes. There are two limiting factors when talking about larger jets. The first is runway depth or weight bearance and the second is runway width for wingspan clearance for landing and taxiing plane separation. If you are going to complain, at least have some idea of what you are complaining about.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In