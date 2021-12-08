The recent expansion at our airport's southern border was not mandated by the Federal Aviation Administration to operate Friedman. The addition was required to facilitate the larger aircraft of the future, with greater fuel capacities and the ability to access more distant markets. Friedman's footprint has grown. The expansion is evident. The need is past due for a wider public forum on its compatibility with the inconceivable projected residential growth in the valley, and positive alternatives to the persistent, incremental, unwarranted expansions at our misplaced airport.

Kris Wirth, Hailey

