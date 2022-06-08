Have "we" lost command of the English language? I believe that was the wrong pronoun. The Democratic Party has been the official name of the political party since the 19th century. Democratic, like the word political, is an adjective. Democrat, like the word party, is a noun. Despite decades of Republicans trying to turn a noun into an adjective, it's still the Democratic Party, and it's grammatically correct.
Editor's Note: This letter responds to "Where did Democrats Vote?" published June 1.
