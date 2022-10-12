ITD is pulling a fast one on Ketchum. As was revealed at the City Council meeting on Oct. 3, after years of the city working with ITD, a functionary has decided that Ketchum cannot have a roundabout at the intersection of state Highway 75 and Serenade (entrance to River Run) and we must have a traffic light there.
This is at the very entrance to the largest ski resort in Idaho. They will require us to have a traffic light. This will also make it unlikely that we can bury the power lines at that location. This is just another step in the the citification of Ketchum.
This is state bureaucracy overwhelming a local community.
