Rapidly evolving realities in our fair valley have made Friedman Memorial Airport an anachronism clearly demanding relocation of all airport operations to BLM lands south of Timmerman Hill in Blaine County.
Funding from whatever infrastructure legislation finds its way out of Congress should be available. Local officials need to focus and concentrate their energy on this objective at this moment in time. Please call them if you agree.
I believe a new, state-of-the-art airport at this location, North Magic Valley Regional Airport, would be the most effective economic stimulus not just for our fair valley, but for all of District 26, more effectively integrating the economies of all our counties and communities by pooling resources to provide a wider array of options to find solutions for housing and employment demands in our area.
Friedman is on a fast track to becoming Hailey International Airport, smothering our public schools and all the children in Hailey and Bellevue with toxic Jet-A fuel exhaust fumes, already a problem, along with the accompanying cacophony of dawn-until-midnight disruption from exponentially increasing air traffic.
As part of its examination of Friedman’s future, the Airport Board stated that “[i]n 2006, a Site Selection and Feasibility Study concluded that the current airport site was no longer a viable option for future airport operations.”
All the self-serving, special-interest agendas, any misinformation or false narratives and a million hours of discussion and debate will never change that indisputable, singular reality.
William F. Hughes, Hailey
There are so many issues with this letter. William only cares about his reality, not actual reality. The truth is that the airport authority has received FAA grant money recently which automatically triggers a 30 year requirement for the existing airport to remain open and in place. This isn't something you can just cancel. The airport isn't going anywhere. The idea of placing elected officials on the airport authority board is really terrible. Airport issues are complex and putting people in charge who know nothing about airports, faa rules and regulations, etc... would be a truly the worst possible representation you could get. Numerous studies have been conducted and for various reasons, there aren't good airport sites nearby. Aside from extreme wildlife impact, most locations have weather conditions that would make it impossible. Additionally, moving the airport south would have a negative effect on the local economy. The proximity of the airport is what keeps many people coming here. Move it far away and the studies show that people will stop coming. That's not good for anyone.
The Duel Path is alive, legal and waiting.
You want more people to come into the WRV? Read the editorial today. We are running out of water. And we have a housing crisis. Why don’t we deal with the problems that are going to hurt our community before creating a new problem. Who benefits from a bigger airport? The citizens of the WRV? I doubt it. The hotels will benefit. Tourism will benefit. It will increase the value of Sun Valley to Vail when they buy it. But it doesn’t help the people who live here.
It might help to allow the people of Hailey to elect their representatives on the Airport Authority Board, as well as their Community Development Director. Lot revenues could (and should) be used to help facilitate the airport`s replacement process
