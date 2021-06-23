The Senate filibuster is supported by right-wing Republicans, who are now represented by a party that is in total fealty to a narcissistic, lying autocrat who openly encouraged a violent coup against our country by generating and perpetrating a lie that if he lost the 2020 election, it could only be by fraud. This is a party that has abandoned proposals or platform to his daily whims.
I offer the past and present measures the filibuster threatens: Any measures supporting fair voting rights, including for historically marginalized communities. Rational gun control laws. U.S. infrastructure, including social workforce support. Measures to protect our environment and future planet. Any vestige of progress since 2008. Passing almost any legislation for U.S. citizens. Filling a Supreme Court seat under the Democratic president, historically a formality.
The filibuster can protect the minority from being abused. However, it has been used to disenfranchise voters, has paralyzed the government and has allowed the minority to dictate to the majority.
It is degrading our country, damaging us in many ways: The U.S. is the 18th country in the list of happiness (and falling), mostly behind countries that have socialized democracies (yes, this is the horrible socialism that the Republicans rant about, that brought us Social Security, Medicare, weekends off, an eight-hour workday and a minimum wage), 37th in health care (again, behind social democracies), first in homicide (3.5 deaths per 100,000) and suicide (6.5 deaths per 100,000) of the 23 high-income countries, by a huge margin, first in gun ownership (more than one gun for each citizen, almost double second-place Serbia) and 25th in democracy (in the country that originated democracy).
The filibuster needs to be eliminated, especially in light of the threat to democracy that the Republican (Trump) Party presents.
Cliff Cunha, Hailey
