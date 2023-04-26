The Jericho project of 19 townhomes in Elkhorn Village has been approved by the Sun Valley Planning and Zoning Commission. Significant issues were raised by existing Elkhorn owners at public hearings. Incomplete or vague answers were provided by the developers.

The existing homeowners called into question architectural incompatibility, rental management status and the stated workforce-housing accommodation with projected $4,000-$6,000/month rents. Parking is limited to 27 spaces for 19 units. Existing parking utilized by the Elkhorn-Sun Valley golf course, Elkhorn pickleball and tennis courts, Wood River Jewish Community center, Village Pool, post office and event center will be reduced. Concerns about snow removal and storage, limited landscaping and 19 air-conditioning compressors and utilities facing Village Way were raised. These issues need careful consideration with concrete and binding resolution.

We wish to discuss construction issues.

