The Jericho project of 19 townhomes in Elkhorn Village has been approved by the Sun Valley Planning and Zoning Commission. Significant issues were raised by existing Elkhorn owners at public hearings. Incomplete or vague answers were provided by the developers.
The existing homeowners called into question architectural incompatibility, rental management status and the stated workforce-housing accommodation with projected $4,000-$6,000/month rents. Parking is limited to 27 spaces for 19 units. Existing parking utilized by the Elkhorn-Sun Valley golf course, Elkhorn pickleball and tennis courts, Wood River Jewish Community center, Village Pool, post office and event center will be reduced. Concerns about snow removal and storage, limited landscaping and 19 air-conditioning compressors and utilities facing Village Way were raised. These issues need careful consideration with concrete and binding resolution.
We wish to discuss construction issues.
The building project uses modular construction with units trucked to the building site from California as oversized loads. They will be placed with large construction cranes. There were offhand and vague references to the difficulty of moving the units on narrow Elkhorn Road and Village Way to access the building site. The unit width suggested a new entrance road and removing existing landscaping and construction adjacent to and off the designated site.
There is proposed reconstruction of Village Way and its traffic circle to accommodate the oversized loads with intermittent obstruction of access to existing housing. Intermittent disruption of access to Elkhorn amenities was alluded to but not addressed. The site is along a major route of Mountain Rides. These are specific issues which need to be addressed and resolved along with propriety of the taking and reconstruction of public Sun Valley city property in order to accommodate private construction.
