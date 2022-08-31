Here are our comments on the Festival Meadow proposal:

• In the general area we already have an inventory of parks available for recreational and entertainment uses. Most of these parks are underused. What is the projected use level for Festival Meadow?

• Under present economic conditions the city and/or private donors should invest funds based on “need,” not “want.” An alternative to Festival Meadow is an investment of these funds in needed workforce housing. Such an investment can help our community grow and prosper in a healthy, long term fashion. Festival Meadow does not qualify as "need”.

