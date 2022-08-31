Here are our comments on the Festival Meadow proposal:
• In the general area we already have an inventory of parks available for recreational and entertainment uses. Most of these parks are underused. What is the projected use level for Festival Meadow?
• Under present economic conditions the city and/or private donors should invest funds based on “need,” not “want.” An alternative to Festival Meadow is an investment of these funds in needed workforce housing. Such an investment can help our community grow and prosper in a healthy, long term fashion. Festival Meadow does not qualify as "need”.
• BYLA had no concrete answer for budget amount. Since plans are not finalized, $4 to $5 million was suggested. Even in planning stage attention needs to be focused on project cost.
• BYLA could not estimate future park maintenance cost. The cost of maintenance will be expensive and escalating.
• BYLA had no estimate for water usage. Current drought conditions make water usage an issue.
• Parking is an important issue. On Wednesday, BYLA’s schematic drawings indicated no consideration for on-site vendor parking. In the past, adequate on-site vendor parking has been available. As an example, the Ketchum Arts Festival has approximately 140 vendors using on-site parking to facilitate the movement of wares in the morning from auto to tent, daytime parking, and the evening removal of wares to auto.
