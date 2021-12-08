Warm Springs Ranch is more than a recreation site or a dog park. Living close to national forests, we can forget the importance of neighborhood trees and natural green spaces. This project not only involves the riparian zone and creek, but the toe of the mountain, primarily fir forest, old growth, deciduous and mother trees and wild species at the fringes of the now mono crop lawn. It requires rewilding.
I presented a preliminary outline to the city in April about how our community can realize this project, creating a self-sustaining park/sanctuary through work parties, educational workshops involving students, individuals, groups, families. Rewilding this land is a step toward positive non-development for purposes far greater than any individual’s needs economically.
Invest in humanity via reciprocity with nature that benefits you and generations to come.
Survival of the planet requires naturally occurring space to be allowed to stay in their natural state. Land is not a commodity to be "used" but a gift to be revered.
When soil is disturbed significantly the microbes and mycorrhiza structures, earth’s communication networks, are destroyed. We live here because we love nature. Working with nature not over her is how we achieve a balance as humans.
Ketchum’s vitality is in jeopardy. This project is a reminder that not only is wealth, greed, personal power not the bottom line from which to make decisions but also an unsustainable paradigm on the brink of ruining Ketchum’s sanctity for all future generations. This land is intrinsically useful and most valuable for the community as a park and sanctuary. These 65 acres do make a difference.
Our collective efforts serve as an example of what is possible when friends and neighbors are responsible for ourselves, our planet, our community. Empower yourself and donate.
Susie Michael, Ketchum
