Dear Mike Simpson,
You recently penned an opinion that ran in the Idaho Mountain Express on Friday, Jan. 28 titled “Vaccines Work, Mandates Don’t.”
You said, and I quote, “the Federal Government has no business telling private business owners how to manage their employees, especially when it comes to private health concerns.”
Mr. Simpson, private business owners as well as employees are also just private people too, yes? Do these same people deserve to make their own choices regarding their reproductive rights without the Federal Government telling them what to do? So just to be clear, you and your fellow Republican Representatives believe that the Federal Government does not have the right to require me to get a life-saving vaccine but can certainly mandate my choice when it comes to reproductive health? Where’s your voice, Mr. Simpson when it comes to protecting the private health choices for me and every woman in this country? Perhaps, it’s hiding behind your moral superiority.
You may say that these two issues are not the same. But they are both private health matters, correct? Does the fact that I’m a woman mean I am less entitled than a man to the decisions affecting my body and my life?
So back to your original statement. You are against mandating health decisions. Shouldn’t this apply to all private health decisions regardless of what they are or more importantly, whether you agree with them? Either the Federal Government is involved in private health decision making or they’re not. You don’t get to have it both ways. You know what that’s called Mr. Simpson? Hypocrisy.
Val Thomson
Hailey
Mr. Simpson’s position on abortion has nothing to do with your reproductive health. It has only to do with protecting innocent life.
