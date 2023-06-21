Reading a recent article about the Chuck Gates Memorial Golf Tournament reminded me that it is named after one of the founders of the Mountain Express and its first crime reporter. Chuck’s interview with John Creighton, a local “hell-raiser” in the 70s and now deceased, is a classic. Gates also started KRMR, the first local low powered radio station. C. Gates was truly one of a kind and a true Ketchum character in the best way. It is good that his memory lives on benefiting the game he loved so much.
Jim Phillips
Hailey
